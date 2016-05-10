Virginia Lanett Sanders Turner Obituary

Virgina Lanett Sanders Turner age 67 of Gorman passed away, Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at the Gorman Senior Hotel

after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 8, 2016 at the Bride of Christ Church in Gorman with

Denver Rainey officiating.

Virginia was born October 27, 1948 in Gorman, Texas to Blonnie and Betty Sanders. She attended Gorman Schools.

She lived a large portion of her live in the Gorman area. She loved to travel and loved the mountains. She was long time member

of the Bride of Christ Church.

Survivors include two sons, Jerry Butler and wife, Linda of Cisco, Lance Butler of Stephenville; mother, Betty Fraiser of Gorman;

granddaughter, Jerilee Butler of Kansas City, MO; seven brothers, Steve Sanders and wife,

Latrisha of Albany, Donald Sanders and wife, Vickie of Gorman, Ray Sanders and wife, Janet of De Leon, Billy Sanders of Gorman,

Paul Sanders and wife, Penny of Eastland, Tommy Sanders and wife, Rhonda of Gorman,

And John Sanders and wife, Shanda of Eastland; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by father, Blonnie Sanders, three sisters, Hazel Sanders, Betsy Sanders and Betty Sanders and

Aunt Cassie Bebee, several other aunts and uncles