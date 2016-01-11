Wanda Jean (Norris) Pruitt Obituary

On Saturday evening, October 29, 2016 in Abilene, Texas a beautiful soul, Wanda Jean (Norris) Pruitt, was reunited

with her husband and family in Heaven.

She was born on the family farm on July 1, 1929 in Sylvester, Texas to Humphrey and Zephie (Jordan) Norris.

The youngest of six children, she attended Roby schools until her father moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico where

she graduated from high school.

Wanda went on to attend Abilene Christian College working on a teaching degree in Business and also working for

the Dean of Men as his secretary. Wanda also had time to join the Cadette Social Club. She met her husband, Ray Pruitt,

at this time and they married on September 17, 1949. They had four children: Nick Pruitt, Karen Jean Pruitt Glenn and

twins Mark and Timothy Pruitt. She began teaching business, typing and shorthand in Sidney, Roby and Eastland

where she later added special education. She loved cooking and fed many of her children’s friends along with others in the community and church.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters and one brother and their rascally dog, Buddy.

Wanda is survived by one sister, Fonceale Cole of San Antonio; son, Nick (Julie) Pruitt of Abilene; daughter, Karen Glenn of Eastland;

twin sons, Tim Pruitt of Abilene and Mark (Sherry) Pruitt of Sugar Land. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jeb (Stacie) Pruitt of Odessa;

Jacob (Leah) Pruitt of Abilene; Holly (Brandon) Brown of Abilene; Justin (Jessica Wright) Pruitt of Austin; Tory (Whitney) Glenn of Lubbock;

Timothy Pruitt of Austin; Megan (Garrett) Winder of Dallas. Great Grandchildren: Blake and Jaycee Pruitt; Sydney, Sayler and Charley Pruitt;

Reese and Skyler Brown; Ashton, Dillon, Madi and Tryston Glenn; and Allyson, Jake Wright. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and

friends whom she dearly loved.

MaMa Jean, as she was fondly called, loved the Lord and was an example of His teachings each day of her life. Her selfless attitude

was an inspiration to all. Her greatest joy was knowing her children and grandchildren walk with the Lord.

Visitation is on Wednesday, November 2 at Edwards Funeral Home, Eastland, Texas from 5:30 – 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on

Thursday, November 3 at Daughtery Street Church of Christ, Eastland, Texas at 10:00 am. Burial Service will be later in Hamilton, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abilene State Supported Living Center, 2501 Maple Street, Abilene, Texas 79602.

The family is so grateful for the loving care given by Dr. Thomas Headstream & Teresa Headstream, FNP, Dr. Jeremy Britten,

Dr. Samantha Goodman, the staffs of Visiting Angels, Abilene Regional Hospital, Mesa Springs and Hendrick Hospice.