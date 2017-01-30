Wanda Pauline Hagar Saffel Obituary

Wanda Pauline Hagar Saffel, 81, a long time resident of Rule, TX, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017, in Abilene. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, Rule with Rev. Scott Hensley officiating. The burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Eastland, TX cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the funeral home, Rule, 600 Robins Ave., Rule, TX 79547. She was born at home in Punkin Center, Texas in Eastland County, on July 25, 1935, to Della and Delbert Hagar. After battling heart disease and dementia, she peacefully passed while sleeping on Sunday, January 29, to wake up to her Lord and Savior. She lived with her sister and parents in Mountainburg, Arkansas, Houston, and Eastland always surrounded by a large, loud, fun, game-playing extended family. She graduated from Eastland High School in 1951. Wanda married Ray Peel in Eastland, and together they had 4 children. They lived in Eastland, Fort Worth, and Abilene. On March 2, 1969, she married Jerry Saffel in Abilene, and they had one son together. They moved to Rule, Texas in 1972. The couple was approaching their 48th wedding anniversary. As a young parent, Wanda worked for Mrs. Baird’s Bakery and actively volunteered with Little League and Girl Scouts. She was a talented seamstress and loved cooking, trying new recipes, and reading cookbooks for pleasure. Her grandchildren have special memories of sitting on her kitchen counter making hot rolls with her. She always enjoyed canning and a big garden. In 1978, Wanda began working to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. She commuted to Western Texas College where she graduated with an Associate of Arts degree. Then she commuted to Midwestern State University where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. Wanda was extremely proud to attain her goal, but it was a gift to her children and grandchildren to see that with determination and hard work one can accomplish great things at any age. She began her nursing career at Stamford Memorial Hospital where she later instructed the L.V.N. program there. She worked in hospitals, care home facilities, and for the State of Texas Health Department, prior to retiring. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Jerry, and her sister Betty Rose and husband, Price, of Eastland; her five children, Mike Peel and wife Linda of Abilene, Wayne Peel and wife Toni of Marble Falls, Lesa Hertel and husband Steve of Abilene, Gena Muehlstein of San Angelo, and Robert and Lisa Saffel of Rule. After the birth of her first grandchild, Wanda became known as “Mimi” by everyone around her. She is survived by 13 grandchildren: Brittany Lewis and husband Ryan, Jeff Peel and wife Jenny, Kevin Peel, Jared Peel and wife Jamie, Mikelle Furman and husband Evan, Justin Hertel and wife Becca, Sydney Nichols and husband Garrett, Riley Hertel, Abby Muehlstein, Bailey Muehlstein, Shelby Saffel, Kaitlyn Saffel, and Jaxson Saffel; seven great-grandchildren: Braden and Camden Lewis, Harper and Cooper Peel, Gage and Graham Peel, Sloane Hertel, and a new addition expected in May. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to West Texas Rehabilitation Center, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.