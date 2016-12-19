William Weldon (Bill) Cooper Obituary

Eastland– William Weldon (Bill) Cooper, age 85, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2016.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 19, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the Eastland City Cemetery.

Bill was born in Eastland, TX on May 16, 1931 to W.H. Cooper and Gladys Mae (Trantham) Cooper. After graduating from Eastland High School

class of 1948 he went on to attend Cisco Jr. College, Sul Ross State College and Texas Technological College. On June 26, 1951 he began his

60 year marriage to Peggy June Robinson in Las Cruces New Mexico. He enjoyed, fishing hunting, golfing, gunsmithing and singing and making music.

He cut several 'demos' for nostalgic fun. After serving in the Korean War, he returned home where he ranched with his father and made the rodeo circuit

for several years. He attended the U.S. Border Patrol Academy in El Paso and worked for the U.S. Border Patrol in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen.

He worked for many years as an oilfield machinist before going to work as a tool and die maker for Bell Helicopter Textron in Hurst, Texas from whom

he retired in 1999.

Bill was preceded in death by his father W. H. Cooper, his mother Gladys Mae Cooper and his sister Catherine Sue Mason.

He is survived by is children Billy Cooper and wife Jarrell of Hobbs, New Mexico, Carolyn Jenkins of Odessa, Texas and Becky Boerner and husband Richard

of Mabank,Texas. Also surviving include six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.