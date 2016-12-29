Willie Pearl Ramsey Obituary

Willie Pearl Ramsey passed away quietly at her home in Tucson, Arizona

on the evening of December 23, 2016.

She was born September 25, 1921 in Carbon, Texas. She was the daughter of W.M.

"Toad" Medford and Mollie

Medford. Everyone who knew her called her "Dude". It was a nickname

given her by her father when she was a little girl and became the name

she was known by for the rest of her life. Very few even knew what her

real name was.

Dude grew up in Carbon where she met Bill Ramsey. They were married on

August 11, 1940. It was a marriage that lasted almost 71 years. In the

spring of 1942, they moved to the copper mining town of Morenci, Arizona

where they raised a family and spent the next 38 years. Upon their

retirement, they moved back to Eastland, Texas and stayed there until

1999 when they returned to Arizona to be nearer their grandsons. They

spent their remaining years in Tucson.

She loved painting. She was an accomplished tole painter using such

varied items as wooden shingles, stove lids, watering cans, cookie jars

and old school desks as her canvas. Although she sold many of her tole

paintings she was just as likely to give them to friends. She also

painted lifelike birds on canvas using oils and acrylics.

Dude was preceded in death by both her parents and her husband Bill.

She is survived by sons, Terry (Jennie) of Tucson and Ron (Kay) of Alpine,

Arizona, grandsons, James of Tucson and Scott (Marisa) and

great-grandson Alex of Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please

consider a donation to the Carbon Cemetery Association, PO Box 424,

Carbon, TX 76435.

Services will be held Friday, January 6, 2017 at 2 PM at Murray Cemetery in Carbon.

A visitation will begin 2 hours before service at Edwards Funeral Home Eastland.