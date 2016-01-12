Public Notice to Boil Water

November 30, 2016

Due to a break in the main water service line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the CITY OF EASTLAND to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City of Eastland will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ron Duncan, Eastland City Manager at 254-629-8321.