Boil Water notice for Morton Valley Water Supply Corp.

MORTON VALLEY WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION

108 S. Connellee St. PO BOX 550 Eastland, TX 76448

Mandatory Boil Water Notification

Issued October 28, 2016

Due to Low Residual Levels the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation, PWS# 0670018 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact:

Patricia Emery, MVWSC Office Manager at (254) 488-1403.

--

Patricia Emery, Office Manager

Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation

PO Box 550

Eastland, Texas 76448-0550

(254)488-1403