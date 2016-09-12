City of Ranger Meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2016

NOTICE OF A REGULAR MEETING – CITY OF RANGER

Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger, Texas, will be held on

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 400 West Main Street, Ranger, Texas.

The following subjects will be discussed, to wit:

Agenda Item 01: Call to Order- Mayor Pilgrim Roll Call

Prayer

Pledge of Allegiance to United States Flag Pledge of Allegiance to Texas Flag

Agenda Item 02: Citizen’s Presentation-At this time, anyone on the list will be allowed to speak on any matter other than

personnel matters or matters under litigation, for a length of time not to exceed THREE minutes. No Council/Board discussion

or action may take place on a matter until such matter has been placed on an agenda and posted in accordance with law.

Agenda Item 03: Announcements from City Council-Comments may be made by council or staff, BUT NO ACTION TAKEN

on the following topics without specific notice. Those items include: Expressions of Thanks, Congratulations or Condolence;

Information on Holiday schedules; Recognition of public officials, employees or citizens other than employees or officials

whose status may be affected by the council through action; Reminders of community events or announcements involving an

imminent threat to the public health and safety of the people of the municipality.

Agenda Item 04: Discuss/Consider: ORDINANCE 2016-12-12-F BY THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS

AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF "CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2016 (TAXABLE)," LEVYING

AN ANNUAL AD VALOREM TAX, WITHIN THE LIMITATIONS PRESCRIBED BY LAW, FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE NOTES;

PRESCRIBING THE FORM, TERMS, CONDITIONS, AND RESOLVING OTHER MATTERS INCIDENT AND RELATED TO

THE ISSUANCE, SALE, AND DELIVERY OF THE NOTES; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF A PAYING AGENT/REGISTRAR

AGREEMENT AND A PURCHASE AND INVESTMENT LETTER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.- Chad Roberts, Administrator

Agenda Item 05: Discuss/Consider: Approval of minutes for the regular called meeting on November 14, 2016 and special called meeting on

November 18, 2016 - Jamie Steinman, City Secretary