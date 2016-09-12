City of Ranger Meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2016

Home

NOTICE OF A REGULAR MEETING CITY OF RANGER

Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger, Texas, will be held on

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 400 West Main Street, Ranger, Texas.

The following subjects will be discussed, to wit:

Agenda Item 01: Call to Order- Mayor Pilgrim Roll Call

Prayer
Pledge of Allegiance to United States Flag Pledge of Allegiance to Texas Flag

Agenda Item 02: Citizen’s Presentation-At this time, anyone on the list will be allowed to speak on any matter other than

personnel matters or matters under litigation, for a length of time not to exceed THREE minutes. No Council/Board discussion

or action may take place on a matter until such matter has been placed on an agenda and posted in accordance with law.

Agenda Item 03: Announcements from City Council-Comments may be made by council or staff, BUT NO ACTION TAKEN

on the following topics without specific notice. Those items include: Expressions of Thanks, Congratulations or Condolence;

Information on Holiday schedules; Recognition of public officials, employees or citizens other than employees or officials

whose status may be affected by the council through action; Reminders of community events or announcements involving an

imminent threat to the public health and safety of the people of the municipality.

Agenda Item 04: Discuss/Consider: ORDINANCE 2016-12-12-F BY THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS

AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF "CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2016 (TAXABLE)," LEVYING

AN ANNUAL AD VALOREM TAX, WITHIN THE LIMITATIONS PRESCRIBED BY LAW, FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE NOTES;

PRESCRIBING THE FORM, TERMS, CONDITIONS, AND RESOLVING OTHER MATTERS INCIDENT AND RELATED TO

THE ISSUANCE, SALE, AND DELIVERY OF THE NOTES; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF A PAYING AGENT/REGISTRAR

AGREEMENT AND A PURCHASE AND INVESTMENT LETTER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.- Chad Roberts, Administrator

Agenda Item 05: Discuss/Consider: Approval of minutes for the regular called meeting on November 14, 2016 and special called meeting on

November 18, 2016 - Jamie Steinman, City Secretary

Agenda Item 06: Discuss/Consider: the approval of a land deed for the Little League Baseball/Softball property on Walnut Street from the

City of Ranger with the agreed transfer provisions that the City of Ranger will provide sanitation, water and wastewater services (up to 150,000 gallons)

annually and be responsible for all legal costs for the transfer of the Little League Baseball and Softball Complex to the

Ranger ISD. - John Casey, Commissioner

Agenda Item 07: Discuss/Consider the Approval of Monthly Department Reports:

  •   Finance Report- Administrator Chad Roberts

  •   Library Report- Librarian Diana McCullough

  •   REDC 4A Report- President Rick Hughes

  •   REDC 4B Report- President Steve Gerdes

  •   Municipal Court Report- Judge Tammy Archer

  •   Fire/EMS Report- Chief Darrel Fox

  •   Police Department Report- Chief Brad Sims

  •   Public Works Report- Director Roger Drews

  •   Animal Control Report- Connie Hovey
    Agenda Item 08: Discussion: update on The Community Quarter Store from the Ranger

    Ministerial Alliance. - Gerald Gustanson, RMA

    Agenda Item 09: Discuss/Consider: an annual interlocal agreement with Eastland County Cooperative Dispatch for police, fire and

  • EMS dispatching services for the City of Ranger for 2017. - Brad Sims, Police Chief

    Agenda Item 10: Discuss/ Consider: Approval of the formal transfer of the Ranger Skate Park’s ownership, care and control from the

  • 4B REDC to the City of Ranger. - Steve Gerdes, President

    Agenda Item 11: Adjournment

    I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above notice of meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger is a true and correct copy of said

  • notice on the bulletin board at the City Hall of the City of Ranger, a place convenient and readily available to the general public at all times, and notice was posted by 5:00 p.m., December 9, 2016 and remained posted for 72 hours preceding the scheduled time of the meeting.

  • Jamie Steinman, Ranger City Secretary

    The City council reserves the right to convene into Executive Session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda under the authority of the Mayor, whenever it is considered necessary and legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

    NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE

    Ranger City Hall and Council Chambers are wheelchair assessable and assessable parking spaces are available. Request for accommodation or interpretive services must be made 48 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact City Secretary’s office at (254)647-3522 for information or assistance.

     

 

