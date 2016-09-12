City of Ranger Meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2016
NOTICE OF A REGULAR MEETING – CITY OF RANGER
Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger, Texas, will be held on
Monday, December 12, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 400 West Main Street, Ranger, Texas.
The following subjects will be discussed, to wit:
Agenda Item 01: Call to Order- Mayor Pilgrim Roll Call
Prayer
Pledge of Allegiance to United States Flag Pledge of Allegiance to Texas Flag
Agenda Item 02: Citizen’s Presentation-At this time, anyone on the list will be allowed to speak on any matter other than
personnel matters or matters under litigation, for a length of time not to exceed THREE minutes. No Council/Board discussion
or action may take place on a matter until such matter has been placed on an agenda and posted in accordance with law.
Agenda Item 03: Announcements from City Council-Comments may be made by council or staff, BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
on the following topics without specific notice. Those items include: Expressions of Thanks, Congratulations or Condolence;
Information on Holiday schedules; Recognition of public officials, employees or citizens other than employees or officials
whose status may be affected by the council through action; Reminders of community events or announcements involving an
imminent threat to the public health and safety of the people of the municipality.
Agenda Item 04: Discuss/Consider: ORDINANCE 2016-12-12-F BY THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS
AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF "CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2016 (TAXABLE)," LEVYING
AN ANNUAL AD VALOREM TAX, WITHIN THE LIMITATIONS PRESCRIBED BY LAW, FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE NOTES;
PRESCRIBING THE FORM, TERMS, CONDITIONS, AND RESOLVING OTHER MATTERS INCIDENT AND RELATED TO
THE ISSUANCE, SALE, AND DELIVERY OF THE NOTES; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF A PAYING AGENT/REGISTRAR
AGREEMENT AND A PURCHASE AND INVESTMENT LETTER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.- Chad Roberts, Administrator
Agenda Item 05: Discuss/Consider: Approval of minutes for the regular called meeting on November 14, 2016 and special called meeting on
November 18, 2016 - Jamie Steinman, City Secretary
CITY OF RANGER COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA – DECEMBER 12, 2016 CONTINUED
Agenda Item 06: Discuss/Consider: the approval of a land deed for the Little League Baseball/Softball property on Walnut Street from the
City of Ranger with the agreed transfer provisions that the City of Ranger will provide sanitation, water and wastewater services (up to 150,000 gallons)
annually and be responsible for all legal costs for the transfer of the Little League Baseball and Softball Complex to the
Ranger ISD. - John Casey, Commissioner
Agenda Item 07: Discuss/Consider the Approval of Monthly Department Reports:
-
Finance Report- Administrator Chad Roberts
-
Library Report- Librarian Diana McCullough
-
REDC 4A Report- President Rick Hughes
-
REDC 4B Report- President Steve Gerdes
-
Municipal Court Report- Judge Tammy Archer
-
Fire/EMS Report- Chief Darrel Fox
-
Police Department Report- Chief Brad Sims
-
Public Works Report- Director Roger Drews
-
Animal Control Report- Connie Hovey
Agenda Item 08: Discussion: update on The Community Quarter Store from the Ranger
Ministerial Alliance. - Gerald Gustanson, RMA
Agenda Item 09: Discuss/Consider: an annual interlocal agreement with Eastland County Cooperative Dispatch for police, fire and
-
EMS dispatching services for the City of Ranger for 2017. - Brad Sims, Police Chief
Agenda Item 10: Discuss/ Consider: Approval of the formal transfer of the Ranger Skate Park’s ownership, care and control from the
-
4B REDC to the City of Ranger. - Steve Gerdes, President
Agenda Item 11: Adjournment
I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above notice of meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger is a true and correct copy of said
-
notice on the bulletin board at the City Hall of the City of Ranger, a place convenient and readily available to the general public at all times, and notice was posted by 5:00 p.m., December 9, 2016 and remained posted for 72 hours preceding the scheduled time of the meeting.
-
Jamie Steinman, Ranger City Secretary
The City council reserves the right to convene into Executive Session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda under the authority of the Mayor, whenever it is considered necessary and legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.
NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE
Ranger City Hall and Council Chambers are wheelchair assessable and assessable parking spaces are available. Request for accommodation or interpretive services must be made 48 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact City Secretary’s office at (254)647-3522 for information or assistance.