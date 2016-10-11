City Of Ranger Meeting Monday, Nov. 14th
NOTICE OF A REGULAR MEETING – CITY OF RANGER
Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger, Texas, will be held on
Monday, November 14, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 400 West Main Street, Ranger, Texas.
The following subjects will be discussed, to wit:
Agenda Item 01: Call to Order- Mayor Pilgrim Roll Call
Prayer
Pledge of Allegiance to United States Flag Pledge of Allegiance to Texas Flag
Agenda Item 02: Citizen’s Presentation-At this time, anyone on the list will be allowed to speak on
any matter other than personnel matters or matters under litigation, for a length of time not to exceed
THREE minutes. No Council/Board discussion or action may take place on a matter until such matter
has been placed on an agenda and posted in accordance with law.
Agenda Item 03: Announcements from City Council-Comments may be made by council or staff,
BUT NO ACTION TAKEN on the following topics without specific notice. Those items include: Expressions of Thanks,
Congratulations or Condolence; Information on Holiday schedules; Recognition of public officials, employees or
citizens other than employees or officials whose status may be affected by the council through action; Reminders
of community events or announcements involving an imminent threat to the public health and safety of the
people of the municipality.
Agenda Item 04: Discuss/Consider the Approval of Monthly Department Reports:
-
Finance Report- Administrator Chad Roberts
-
Library Report- Librarian Diana McCullough
-
REDC 4A Report- President Rick Hughes
-
Municipal Court Report- Judge Tammy Archer
-
Fire/EMS Report- Chief Darrel Fox
-
Police Department Report- Chief Brad Sims
-
Public Works Report- Director Roger Drews
-
Animal Control Report- Connie Hovey
Agenda Item 05: Discuss/Consider: Approval of minutes for the regular called meeting on October 10, 2016 -
-
Jamie Steinman, City Secretary
CITY OF RANGER COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA – NOVEMBER 14, 2016 CONTINUED
Agenda Item 06: Discuss/Consider with possible approving Resolution No. 2016-11-14-O;
A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS, TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT
WITH THE STATE OF TEXAS THROUGH THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR THE
TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE STATE HIGHWAY 101 (MAIN ST.) FROM THE RANGER SWIMMING
POOL TO COMMERCE STREET FOR THE ANNUAL RANGER HISTORICAL PRESERVATION
SOCIETY’S NIGHT-TIME LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE – Jeane Pruett RHPS
Agenda Item 07: Discuss/Consider date and budget for City Hall Christmas Open House-
Jamie Steinman, City Secretary
Agenda Item 08: Discuss Baseball and Softball Park owned by the City of Ranger- MK Hamilton, Ranger ISD
Agenda Item 09: Discuss/Consider approval of Cameron Gulley, CPA Engagement Letter for the fiscal year
of 2015 / 2016 annual audit – Chad Roberts, City Administrator
Agenda Item 10: Adjournment
I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above notice of meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger is a true
and correct copy of said notice on the bulletin board at the City Hall of the City of Ranger, a place convenient and readily available
to the general public at all times, and notice was posted by 5:00 p.m., November 10, 2016 and remained posted for 72 hours preceding
the scheduled time of the meeting.
Jamie Steinman
____________________________________________________ Jamie Steinman, Ranger City Secretary
The City council reserves the right to convene into Executive Session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda under the authority
of the Mayor, whenever it is considered necessary and legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.
NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE
Ranger City Hall and Council Chambers are wheelchair assessable and assessable parking spaces are available. Request for
accommodation or interpretive services must be made 48 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact City Secretary’s office at
(254)647-3522 for information or assistance.