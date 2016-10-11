Home

City Of Ranger Meeting Monday, Nov. 14th

Monday, November 14th

NOTICE OF A REGULAR MEETING CITY OF RANGER

Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger, Texas, will be held on

Monday, November 14, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 400 West Main Street, Ranger, Texas.

The following subjects will be discussed, to wit:

Agenda Item 01: Call to Order- Mayor Pilgrim Roll Call

Prayer
Pledge of Allegiance to United States Flag Pledge of Allegiance to Texas Flag

Agenda Item 02: Citizen’s Presentation-At this time, anyone on the list will be allowed to speak on

any matter other than personnel matters or matters under litigation, for a length of time not to exceed

THREE minutes. No Council/Board discussion or action may take place on a matter until such matter

has been placed on an agenda and posted in accordance with law.

Agenda Item 03: Announcements from City Council-Comments may be made by council or staff,

BUT NO ACTION TAKEN on the following topics without specific notice. Those items include: Expressions of Thanks,

Congratulations or Condolence; Information on Holiday schedules; Recognition of public officials, employees or

citizens other than employees or officials whose status may be affected by the council through action; Reminders

of community events or announcements involving an imminent threat to the public health and safety of the

people of the municipality.

Agenda Item 04: Discuss/Consider the Approval of Monthly Department Reports:

  •   Finance Report- Administrator Chad Roberts

  •   Library Report- Librarian Diana McCullough

  •   REDC 4A Report- President Rick Hughes

  •   Municipal Court Report- Judge Tammy Archer

  •   Fire/EMS Report- Chief Darrel Fox

  •   Police Department Report- Chief Brad Sims

  •   Public Works Report- Director Roger Drews

  •   Animal Control Report- Connie Hovey

    Agenda Item 05: Discuss/Consider: Approval of minutes for the regular called meeting on October 10, 2016 -

  • Jamie Steinman, City Secretary

CITY OF RANGER COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA NOVEMBER 14, 2016 CONTINUED

Agenda Item 06: Discuss/Consider with possible approving Resolution No. 2016-11-14-O;
A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF RANGER, TEXAS, TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT

WITH THE STATE OF TEXAS THROUGH THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR THE

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE STATE HIGHWAY 101 (MAIN ST.) FROM THE RANGER SWIMMING

POOL TO COMMERCE STREET FOR THE ANNUAL RANGER HISTORICAL PRESERVATION

SOCIETY’S NIGHT-TIME LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE Jeane Pruett RHPS

Agenda Item 07: Discuss/Consider date and budget for City Hall Christmas Open House-

Jamie Steinman, City Secretary

Agenda Item 08: Discuss Baseball and Softball Park owned by the City of Ranger- MK Hamilton, Ranger ISD

Agenda Item 09: Discuss/Consider approval of Cameron Gulley, CPA Engagement Letter for the fiscal year

of 2015 / 2016 annual audit Chad Roberts, City Administrator

Agenda Item 10: Adjournment

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above notice of meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger is a true

and correct copy of said notice on the bulletin board at the City Hall of the City of Ranger, a place convenient and readily available

to the general public at all times, and notice was posted by 5:00 p.m., November 10, 2016 and remained posted for 72 hours preceding

the scheduled time of the meeting.

Jamie Steinman

____________________________________________________ Jamie Steinman, Ranger City Secretary

The City council reserves the right to convene into Executive Session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda under the authority

of the Mayor, whenever it is considered necessary and legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

NOTICE OF ASSISTANCE

Ranger City Hall and Council Chambers are wheelchair assessable and assessable parking spaces are available. Request for

accommodation or interpretive services must be made 48 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact City Secretary’s office at

(254)647-3522 for information or assistance.

