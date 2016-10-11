City Of Ranger Meeting Monday, Nov. 14th

NOTICE OF A REGULAR MEETING – CITY OF RANGER

Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Ranger, Texas, will be held on

Monday, November 14, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 400 West Main Street, Ranger, Texas.

The following subjects will be discussed, to wit:

Agenda Item 01: Call to Order- Mayor Pilgrim Roll Call

Prayer

Pledge of Allegiance to United States Flag Pledge of Allegiance to Texas Flag

Agenda Item 02: Citizen’s Presentation-At this time, anyone on the list will be allowed to speak on

any matter other than personnel matters or matters under litigation, for a length of time not to exceed

THREE minutes. No Council/Board discussion or action may take place on a matter until such matter

has been placed on an agenda and posted in accordance with law.

Agenda Item 03: Announcements from City Council-Comments may be made by council or staff,

BUT NO ACTION TAKEN on the following topics without specific notice. Those items include: Expressions of Thanks,

Congratulations or Condolence; Information on Holiday schedules; Recognition of public officials, employees or

citizens other than employees or officials whose status may be affected by the council through action; Reminders

of community events or announcements involving an imminent threat to the public health and safety of the

people of the municipality.

Agenda Item 04: Discuss/Consider the Approval of Monthly Department Reports: