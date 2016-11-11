Morton Valley Water Boil Rescind Notice

Boil Water Rescind Notice

On October 28, 2016 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation (PWS # 0670018) to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to Low Chlorine in the water we purchase from the City of Ranger, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.

If you have questions, contact Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation at (254) 488-1403.