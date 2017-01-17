Morton Valley Water Boil Water Notice

Public Notice to Boil Water Issued January 17, 2017 Due to City of Ranger employees striking our

Main Line late yesterday afternoon, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has

required Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation (PWS # 0670018) to notify customers of the need

to boil their water prior to consumption.



To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice

should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then

boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some

other suitable source.



When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for

consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.



If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact:



Patricia Emery, Office Manager

Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation

PO Box 550

Eastland, Texas 76448-055

(254)488-1403

E-Mail: mvwsc@txol.net