Morton Valley Water Boil Water Notice
Public Notice to Boil Water Issued January 17, 2017 Due to City of Ranger employees striking our
Main Line late yesterday afternoon, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has
required Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation (PWS # 0670018) to notify customers of the need
to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice
should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then
boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some
other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for
consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact:
Patricia Emery, Office Manager
Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation
PO Box 550
Eastland, Texas 76448-055
(254)488-1403
E-Mail: mvwsc@txol.net