Morton Valley Water Supply Corp. Boil Water Rescind Notice
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 14:56 Eastland1
Boil Water Rescind Notice
Boil Water Rescind Notice
On January 17, 2017 the Texas Commission on
Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required Morton Valley Water
Supply Corporation (PWS # 0670018)
to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers
that due to City of Ranger employees striking our Main Line, water
from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.
Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to
restore adequate
pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and
has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the
water no longer
requires boiling.
If you have questions, contact Morton Valley Water Supply
Corporation at (254) 488-1403.
Patricia Emery, Office Manager
Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation