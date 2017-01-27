Morton Valley Water Supply Corp. Boil Water Rescind Notice



Boil Water Rescind Notice



On January 17, 2017 the Texas Commission on

Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required Morton Valley Water

Supply Corporation (PWS # 0670018)

to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers

that due to City of Ranger employees striking our Main Line, water

from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to

restore adequate

pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and

has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the

water no longer

requires boiling.

If you have questions, contact Morton Valley Water Supply

Corporation at (254) 488-1403.







