Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation Customers Notice To Boil Water
Public Notice to Boil Water
Issued October 14, 2016
Due to Low Chlorine this morning in the water we purchase from the
City of Ranger, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)
has required Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation (PWS # 0670018)
to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes,
water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and
cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous,
rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling,
you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some
other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system
officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.
Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same
manner as this notice.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact:
Patricia Emery, Office Manager
Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation
PO Box 550
Eastland, Texas 76448-055
(254)488-1403