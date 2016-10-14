Public Notice to Boil Water

Issued October 14, 2016

Due to Low Chlorine this morning in the water we purchase from the

City of Ranger, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)

has required Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation (PWS # 0670018)

to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes,

water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and

cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous,

rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling,

you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some

other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system

officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.

Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same

manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact:





Patricia Emery, Office Manager

Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation

PO Box 550

Eastland, Texas 76448-055