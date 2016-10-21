MVWSC Boil Water Rescind Notice

Boil Water Rescind Notice

On October 14, 2016 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

(TCEQ) required Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation (PWS # 0670018)

to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to

Low Chlorine in the water we purchase from the City of Ranger, water

from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate

pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided

TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.

If you have questions, contact Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation