OFFICIAL OPENING FOR RANGER SKATEPARK SET FOR NOVEMBER 19TH

A big dream has come true for the youngsters in Ranger, Texas. The tremendous teamwork and tenacity

of the REDC Part 4B and citizens of the community has made this new skate park a reality. Two years from

inception to competion, this project is a model for more to come in the future.

There will be a presentation ceremony on Saturday, November 19th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the skate park.

Everyone is invited to this great celebration. City officials and others will be attending the Red Ribbon cutting

ceremony to kick off this official opening day. Shoppin' Basket will provide free drinks and Sherri's Pizza will have

food available for purchase. Come and experience the newest addition to the City of Ranger's features.