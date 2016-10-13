Ranger Residents Boil Water Notice

Public Notice to Boil Water (10-13-16) Issued By the

City of Ranger Water Department

Due to a Low Chlorine Residual that has occurred recently in the water system which require a Boil Water Notice,

the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our public water system, the City of Ranger Water Department,

PWS ID 0670004, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be

boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for

two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for

consumption. The rescind notice will be issued in the same manner as this Boil Water Notice.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the City of Ranger Roger Drews at 254-647-3522.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.