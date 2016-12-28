Ranger Veterans Support Group Attends ‘Wreaths Across America’ Ceremony
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 16:41 News Staff
On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 the Ranger Veterans Support Group attended the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony at the Texas Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. At 11:00 AM the ceremony began simultaneously across the country and we were very moved by the touching ceremony and program.
