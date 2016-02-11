RC Speech and Debate Team Takes 2nd at Green Country Swing
The Ranger College Speaking Rangers traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past weekend for the Tulsa County Community College “Green Country Swing” and turned in an outstanding effort. TC placed second overall in the Community College Sweepstakes by netting first in Community College Pentathlon Competitors, second in Informative Speaking, and second in Pentathlon. The meet was hosted by Tulsa Community College and Northeastern State University.