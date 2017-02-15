Renovation of Willow Park, Other Items Discussed at Ranger City Meeting

By Jason Walston

Monday February 13th the City of Ranger held their monthly meeting. The meeting started with an announcement that filing for the election ends this Friday by 5:00 p.m. The filing fee is $30.00. Chad Roberts was approved by the commission to be appointed as City Manager.

