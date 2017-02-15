Rep. Mike Lang Announces Committees, Caucuses

Austin, TX – Texas State Representative Mike Lang would like to formally announce his House Committee assignments and his involvement with a multitude of caucuses in the Texas House of Representatives. Representative Lang was appointed to House Committees on Criminal Jurisprudence and Special Purpose Districts. The former will debate issues pertaining to criminal laws and procedures, while the latter will discuss topics regarding special purpose districts across Texas.

