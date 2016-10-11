Rescind Boil Water Notice Issued By the City of Ranger Water Department
400 WEST MAIN RANGER, TX 76470 (254) 647-3522 FAX (254) 647-1407
Joe Pilgrim - Mayor
Chad Roberts – City Manager Jamie Steinman – City Secretary
Rescind Boil Water Notice Issued By the
City of Ranger Water Department
On 10-13-2016, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the
City of Ranger Water Department, PWS ID 0670004, to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN)
to inform our customers that due to a Low Chlorine Residual, water from our system must
be boiled prior to consumption.
Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant
levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate
that the water no longer requires boiling as of November 10, 2016.
If you have questions, contact Ranger City Hall at 254-647-3522. If a customer wishes to reach
TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.