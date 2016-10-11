400 WEST MAIN RANGER, TX 76470 (254) 647-3522 FAX (254) 647-1407

Joe Pilgrim - Mayor

Chad Roberts – City Manager Jamie Steinman – City Secretary

Rescind Boil Water Notice Issued By the

City of Ranger Water Department

On 10-13-2016, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the

City of Ranger Water Department, PWS ID 0670004, to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN)

to inform our customers that due to a Low Chlorine Residual, water from our system must

be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant

levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate

that the water no longer requires boiling as of November 10, 2016.

If you have questions, contact Ranger City Hall at 254-647-3522. If a customer wishes to reach

TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.