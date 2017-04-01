State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $2.4 Billion in December
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 15:20 News Staff
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Wednesday morning that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.44 billion in December, 4.9 percent more than in December 2015. “Sales tax revenue growth was led by collections from sectors driven by consumer spending – retail trade and information services,” Hegar said. “Tax receipts from oiland natural gas-related sectors continued to decline relative to the previous year.”
