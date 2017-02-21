Rising Star Notice Of Water Shut Off and Boil Water Notice

IMPORTANT NOTICE –

CITY OF RISING STAR

NOTICE OF WATER SHUT OFF

FEBRUARY 22, 2017

THE CITY OF RISING STAR WILL BE WORKING A WATER MAIN LEAK. AS A RESULT, THE WATER WILL BE SHUT OFF AT 10:00 AM AND WILL REMAIN OFF FOR UP TO 5 HOURS. THE CITY WILL THEN BE PUT ON A BOIL WATER NOTICE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

TO ENSURE DESTRUCTION OF ALL HARMFUL BACTERIA AND OTHER MICROBES, WATER FOR DRINKING, COOKING, AND MAKING ICE SHOULD BE BOILED AND COOLED PRIOR TO USE. THE WATER SHOULD BE BROUGHT TO A VIGOROUS, ROLLING BOIL AND THEN BOILED FOR TWO MINUTES. IN LIEU OF BOILING, YOU MAY PURCHASE BOTTLED WATER OR OBTAIN WATER FROM SOME OTHER SUITABLE SOURCE

WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE.

SHOULD YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THE WATER SHUT OFF, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT BRANDI MORRIS AT 254-643-4261 OR 254-643-4601.

*WHEN YOU TURN BACK ON ANY WATER OUTLET, THERE MAY BE AIR IN THE LINE. THUS, YOU WILL HAVE TO RUN YOUR WATER OUTLET A SHORT TIME TO GET THE AIR OUT. IT WILL BE LIKE “SPITTING” WATER OUT OF THE FAUCET UNTIL IT IS CLEAR.

Public Notice to Boil Water

February 22, 2017

Due to a water main leak, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Rising Star/0670005 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rising Star City Hall at 254-643-4261 or 254-643-4601.