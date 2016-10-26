May Community Center Annual Fall Fun Fest Saturday

The May Community Center, May, Texas will host their 12th annual Fall Fun Fest on Sat. Oct. 29, 2016 from 5p.m. to 8p.m.This will be a fundraiser to benefit the May Community Center. There will be fun for all ages and prizes for every participant. Some of the activities that are planned are “goldfish” ping-pong ball toss, fishing pond, basketball toss, corn hole toss, a cake/ cookie walk, Bingo, raffles, and others. A great food concession will have a variety of delicious foods available, so come out for supper.