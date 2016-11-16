The quilt for this year
Wed, 11/16/2016 - 15:39 News Staff
The quilt for this year’s drawing of the Pioneer Quilting Club is a beautiful bow tie quilt made with vintage bow ties bought at a yard sale. It is queen size, machine pieced, and hand quilted. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and can be bought from any member of the Pioneer Quilting Club or at the Senior Center in Cross Plains.
