Rising Star FFA Competes In Texas FFA State Leadership Career Development Events

Rising Star – Kaylee Meador and Hannah Willett of the Rising Star FFA Chapter traveled to Huntsville, Thursday, December 1st, to compete in Texas FFA’s Leadership Career Development Events. Kaylee and Hannah qualified for the state competition by finishing first or second in one of the state’s 57 district competitions and first or second in one of ten area competitions. A total of 6,197 entries began the statewide-tournament in 13 different events which reflect classroom instruction in basic leadership skills.