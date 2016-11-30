Santa Claus Is Coming To Rising Star Dec. 3
Wed, 11/30/2016 - 16:40 News Staff
Santa Claus will be visiting the City of Rising Star about 4:00 pm, Saturday Dec. 3, at the Fire Station, so all boys and girls come by and have your picture taken with him. You can tell him your wishes, that you would like him to bring you and put under the Christmas tree.
