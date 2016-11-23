Senior Citizens News

By Susan Benson Long

We had a great group here today. We had our Thanksgiving dinner here at Seniors today. The Rising Star Nursing Center brought the turkey and dressing and also the birthday gift for the month. Bill Medley was the lucky winner. Happy birthday, Bill! Well, it is beginning to look like the cold weather is about to set in. The nights are definitely getting colder. It looks like we are going to need warmer clothing, so get out your winter jackets and sweaters.

