Senior Citizens News

(1/12/17)- We had a good group here at Seniors today. We have had a wonderfully beautiful week after the cold weekend. Our prayers go out to the Kinsley family for the lose of Jo. She was such a good lady and friend to many. The Lone Star Arena in Stephenville, Erath Iron & Metal in Stephenville and Erath, Iron & Metal in Dublin are going up for sale Feb 7 at the Erath County Courthouse. The Rising Star City Council meeting last week was canceled and rescheduled for Thursday, January 19 at 6:00 p.m.