TxDOT To Conduct Public Meeting For Proposed Improvements To Us 183 In Rising Star

RISING STAR – The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting for the purpose of soliciting public comment on proposed improvements to US 183 in Rising Star, from the north city limits to near the south city limits. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at the Rising Star High School auditorium located at 905 N. Main Street, Rising Star, Texas 76471. The meeting will be an open house format from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., and attendees are free to come and go. There will be no formal presentation, although Tx- DOT staff will be on hand to answer questions.