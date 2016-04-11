TxDOT TO CONDUCT PUBLIC MEETING FOR PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO US 183 IN RISING STAR Nov. 17

RISING STAR – The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting

for the purpose of soliciting public comment on proposed improvements to US 183 in

Rising Star, from the north city limits to near the south city limits.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at the Rising Star High School

auditorium located at 905 N. Main Street, Rising Star, Texas 76471. The meeting will

be an open house format from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., and attendees are free to come and go.

There will be no formal presentation, although TxDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The proposed US 183 improvements would include the full reconstruction of the roadway pavement,

which is failing in many places. Concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks would also be added or

upgraded throughout the length of the project. All sidewalks would conform to ADA requirements

(Americans with Disabilities Act). TxDOT does not anticipate the need to acquire additional

right of way for this project.

Maps showing the proposed project’s location and geometric design will be available for

viewing at the public meeting. This and other public information is also on file and available

for public inspection at the TxDOT Brownwood District Office located at 2495 North US Highway 183,

Brownwood, TX 76802.

All interested persons are invited to attend this meeting and express their views on the proposed project.

Written comments from the public regarding this project are requested, and may be submitted

either in person or by mail to: Mr. Jason Scantling, P.E., Texas Department of Transportation,

Brownwood District Office, 2495 US 183 North, Brownwood, Texas 76802. Written comments

must be postmarked by Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 to be included in the public meeting summary.

Persons interested in attending this meeting who have special communication or

accommodation needs are encouraged to contact the TxDOT Brownwood District Public Information

Office at (325) 643‐0413 at least two working days prior to the meeting. Because the public

meeting will be conducted in English, any requests for language interpreters or other special

communication needs should also be made at least two days prior to the meeting. Every

reasonable effort will be made to accommodate these needs.

TxDOT’s Brownwood District includes Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland,

Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Stephens counties.

For news media inquiries, contact Andrew.Carlson@TxDOT.gov or (325) 643-0413.