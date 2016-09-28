‘Heavy Set’ Drives Panthers Past Dragons
Wed, 09/28/2016 - 16:36 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Gorman Panthers looked to continue their impressive six-man winning streak this past Friday evening against the tough Iredell Dragons. Though down for most of the game, the pesky Dragons continued to make a game of it and kept pressure on the Panthers. With about 5 minutes left in the third quarter, Trent Padron hit Shawn Estrada for a 17-yard touchdown pass that put the Panthers up with a seemingly comfortable lead, 52-36.