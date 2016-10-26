2 Late TDs Push Eastland Past Coleman

By Stephen Forester

Unofficial stats provided by KATX Radio At the beginning of AAA Division 2 District 4 play, there were a few teams that were the talk of the district about a new district champion. The Coleman Bluecats were at the top of those short lists made before district play began. However, the Eastland Mavericks were a top of a few of those lists, too. Last Friday evening, the Mavericks proved that they were certainly deserving of being in discussions for the best in the district with a 30-14 victory in front of their home faithful at Maverick Stadium.