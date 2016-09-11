Bulldogs’ Season Ends With 38-14 Loss To Santo

By Stephen Forester

Coach Hamilton on the Bulldogs’ final district loss to Santo: We did the same things we’ve done every week. We did some good things and some bad things. We made some mental mistakes that cost us long plays for touchdowns. Those things happen. The good news is…the kids that were on the field, except for four of them, they will all be back next year. We need to start to get ready for next season. It was a good game.

