By Coach Dormier

The Ranger Bulldogs opened their 2016 district schedule this past Friday evening when they hosted the Perrin-Whitt Pirates. The Bulldogs fell in their district opener against Perrin-Whitt, 52-24. The Bulldogs would get on the scoreboard with a 61-yard kick return by Jeffrey Beatty, followed by a 2-point run by Mitch Needham.