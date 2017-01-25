Eagles Fly Past Loboes By 15
Wed, 01/25/2017 - 15:43 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Cisco Loboes knew it was going to be a monumental task Friday evening as they traveled to Brock to take on the #6 state ranked Brock Eagles for the first time this season. The Loboes were looking to continue the winning momentum after their upset of the Eastland Mavs just a week prior to this game with the Eagles.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/