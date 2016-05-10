Forester, Conring Place Top 5 @ Comanche XC
Wed, 10/05/2016 - 16:30 News Staff
The Cisco Loboes and Lady Loboes continued their non-district cross country training this past week with a meet in Comanche at the High School. There were 12 schools represented at the varsity levels, with 81 girls running and 43 boys running. The course wound itself to the south of the high school campus, around the football field and diamonds, around the high school and finished on the track inside the football stadium.