Gorman – Playoffs In Their 2nd Year

Wed, 12/28/2016 - 16:45 News Staff
This was a year of many firsts for the Gorman Panthers. Last year was the first year for 6-man football. This year was the first year for District 6-man football. And though they were not able to win the district title, they were able to come away from district with a 2-1 mark and make the playoffs.
 
