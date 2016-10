The Ranger Junior High Bulldogs defeated Era 32 to 0 last week. It was a great victory. The Bulldogs have improved very much. The defense did extremely well N. Farmer, E. Alexander, Q. Hernadez, J. Martinez, D. Jones, J. King, J. Richardons, J. Mackee, A. Shope, J. Jaramillo, and D. Irwin all participated on defense.