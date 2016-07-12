Lady ‘Cats and Wildcats Host Tourney over Weekend
Wed, 12/07/2016 - 17:02 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Rising Star Lady Wildcats and Wildcats hosted their annual basketball tournament this past weekend in the school gymnasium. The winner of the boys’ tournament was the Abilene Christian High School Panthers. They defeated the Cisco Loboes’ JV team for the championship.
