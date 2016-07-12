Lady Bulldogs Sweep MWCC
Wed, 12/07/2016 - 17:04 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Ranger Lady Bulldogs have begun their basketball season with 2 good wins. However, they have not played many games, missing a tournament this weekend after being accidentally left out. The 2 wins were a home-and-home series with the Mineral Wells Community Christian School.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/