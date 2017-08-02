Lady Loboes Blow Out Millsap

By Stephen Forester

The Cisco Lady Loboes looked to sweep the District 7 AAA series with the Millsap Lady Bulldogs this past Friday evening (Feb. 3). They also needed a win to stay tied for the fourthplace position with the Lady Buckaroos of Breckenridge. With an impressive defense, the Lady Loboes doubled-up the Lady Bulldogs for a nice district win, 61-29. The Lady Bucks also won Friday evening.

