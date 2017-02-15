Lady Loboes Claim 4th Playoff Spot with Upset of Lady Mavs

By Stephen Forester

The regular season and District 7 AAA finale for both the Cisco Lady Loboes and the Eastland Lady Mavs took place last Tuesday night in the Ray Saunders Gymnasium. The Lady Loboes knew that a win and a Breckenridge Lady Buckaroo loss would give Cisco the fourth and final playoff spot. The Lady Mavs came into the game knowing their playoff hopes were already in tact as the third-place team in District 7.

