Lady Loboes Go 4-1 @ Albany Tourney
Wed, 12/07/2016 - 16:57 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Cisco Lady Loboes participated in their first tournament of the season, the Albany Lady Lion Classic in Albany this past weekend. The tournament was a very successful endeavor for the Lady Loboes, winning 4 of the 5 games they participated in. The only loss came in the Winner’s bracket championship game to the Seymour Lady Panthers, 43-37.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/