Lady Loboes Hold Off Lady Cats
Wed, 11/30/2016 - 16:42 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
Due to the Thanksgiving holidays, the Cisco Lady Loboes only played one game last week. They traveled to Hawley last Monday evening to take on the Lady Bearcats. With an early hot hand from Leigh Ann Montell, the Lady Loboes jumped on the Lady Cats…held on after a late run, and defeated Hawley, 51-47.
