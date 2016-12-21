Lady Mavs get 1st District Win Over Lady Bucks

By Stephen Forester

The second AAA District 7 game for the Eastland Lady Mavs featured them hosting the Lady Bucks from Breckenridge Friday evening in the Marshall Gym. A blistering first quarter enabled the Lady Mavs to ease their way to a 69- 42 victory and even their district schedule to 1 win and 1 loss. Both Hailee Stacy and Savannah Blount were ‘in the zone’ on Friday night, with both Lady Mavs scoring over 20 points each.