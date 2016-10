By Stephen Forester

The Lady Mavericks of Eastland rebounded last week from their opening district loss to Comanche to come away with 2 hard fought, 5-set victories. The 2 wins improve the Lady Mavs district record to 2 wins and 1 loss, tied with the Lady Buckaroos (the two teams played each other Monday, Oct. 3) for second place. They are both 1 game behind the Maidens of Comanche.