Lady Mavs Pull Away Late to Beat Lady Bucks

By Stephen Forester

This past Friday evening, January 20, the Lady Mavs went on the road to take on the Breckenridge Lady Buckaroos in a District 7 AAA matchup. Coach Blount knew that this would be a difficult game for the Lady Mavs. 1. It’s on the road and any game on the road in district is tough. 2. A little concern about the emotional state of his girls coming off such an emotional upset win over Brock.