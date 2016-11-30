Lady Mavs Rout Lady Coyotes
Wed, 11/30/2016 - 16:44 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Coyotes of Richland Springs are playing this weekend for a chance to win another 6-man state championship. Unfortunately, the Lady Coyotes have not had that much success. The Lady Mavs hosted the Lady Coyotes last Tuesday evening in the Marshall gymnasium for a non-district matchup.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition of the Eastland County Today. http://www.etypeservices.com/Eastland%20TelegramID147/