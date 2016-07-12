Lady Mavs Win Consolation @ Lipan Tourney
Wed, 12/07/2016 - 17:00 News Staff
By Stephen Forester
The Eastland Lady Mavericks participated in their first tournament of the season, the H. D. Howard Classic in Lipan this past weekend. The tournament was very successful for the Lady Mavs, winning 3 of the 4 games they participated in. The only loss came in the first bracket game against Keene by only 2 points, 47-45. Eastland rallied to win the second game of the bracket, the consolation championship against Lipan, 54-38.
