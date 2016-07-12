Lady Mavs Win Consolation @ Lipan Tourney

By Stephen Forester

participated in their first tournament of the season, the H. D.

Howard Classic in Lipan this past

weekend. The tournament was very successful for the Lady Mavs, winning 3 of the 4 games they participated

in. The only loss came

in the first bracket game against Keene by only 2 points, 47-45.

Eastland rallied to win the second

game of the bracket, the consolation

championship against Lipan, 54-38.